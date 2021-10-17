Packers lose rookie C Josh Myers to knee injury on first series vs. Bears

The return of Josh Myers was short-lived for the Green Bay Packers offensive line.

The rookie center hurt his knee and had to leave the game on the first series of Sunday’s matchup with the Chicago Bears. After starting the first four games at center, Myers missed last week’s win over the Cincinnati Bengals with a finger injury.

Myers, a second-round pick, appeared to get caught up in a mix of bodies on a run play. He was examined in the blue medical tent on the sideline and eventually walked to the locker room. The Packers say he is questionable to return with a knee injury.

Veteran Lucas Patrick, who started for Myers last week, took over at center.

The offensive line will have its hands full the rest of the way. The Packers’ opening drive ended when edge rusher Khalil Mack stunted inside and sacked Aaron Rodgers on third down, just two plays after Myers exited.

The Bears use a lot of stunts up front on defense. Patrick and the rest of the offensive line must communicate and work together to keep Mack and the other Bears rushers off of Rodgers, who has struggled under pressure this season.

