Packers lose Randall Cobb, Jake Hanson to injuries vs. Jets

The Green Bay Packers will likely be without both Randall Cobb and Jake Hanson for the rest of the second half on Sunday against the New York Jets.

Cobb, who was carted off in the third quarter, is questionable to return with an ankle injury, while Hanson – who replaced Royce Newman for one series at right guard to end the first half – is out with a biceps injury.

It appeared Cobb was injured on the third play of the second half when got rolled up on during the play. The veteran slot receiver was evaluated in the medical tent on the sideline and then had a towel draped over his head as he left the field on a cart. The Packers are hurting for depth at receiver with both Cobb and Christian Watson (hamstring) both injured.

Cobb has one catch on one target for eight yards.

It’s unclear when Hanson was injured. The Packers had him on the field for six plays to end the first half. He is the team’s top backup along the interior of the offensive line.

Newman returned to the game at right guard and promptly gave up a sack on third down, ending the Packers’ first drive of the third quarter.

Packers coach Matt LaFleur may be able to provide injury details following the conclusion of the game on Sunday. Green Bay goes to Washington to play the Commanders next week.

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire