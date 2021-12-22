Packers lose practice squad RB to Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars reunited with a familiar face by raiding the practice squad of the Green Bay Packers for help at running back.

The Packers will lose running back Ryquell Armstead, who was a fifth-round pick of the Jaguars in 2019. He had been with the Packers on the practice squad since early last month.

The Jaguars signed Armstead to the active roster. The move terminates his contract with the Packers.

Green Bay first signed Armstead on Nov. 3 as depth help when injuries hit the running back position. He was never elevated to the gameday roster.

General manager Brian Gutekunst will have a practice squad spot to fill at some point this week if he wishes. It’s possible he’ll sign another running back. The Packers have only three on the roster and practice squad: Aaron Jones, A.J. Dillon and Patrick Taylor, who are all on the 53-man roster. Rookie Kylin Hill is out for the year with a torn ACL.