Packers lose OLB Rashan Gary to knee injury vs. Lions
Another injury coming out of Ford Field for the Green Bay Packers on Sunday: Star pass-rusher Rashan Gary is now questionable to return after suffering a knee injury in the third quarter.
The injury is at least the fifth to a Packers player so far on Sunday.
The team carted Gary back to the locker room. It appeared his right knee has the injury.
Gary is the team’s leader in pressures, sacks and quarterback hits. He exited with three tackles and a quarterback hit against the Lions.
Without Gary, the Packers will need more playing time and production from rookie Kingsley Enagbare, who had a sack nullified by a roughing the passer penalty earlier in the second half.
The other injuries so far on Sunday:
– LT David Bakhtiari, knee
– WR Christian Watson, evaluated for concussion
– CB Eric Stokes, ankle/knee (OUT)
– RG Jon Runyan Jr., knee (returned)
– WR Romeo Doubs, ankle (OUT)
