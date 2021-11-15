Packers lose OLB Rashan Gary to elbow injury vs. Seahawks

The injury hits keep coming for the Green Bay Packers on Sunday at Lambeau Field.

Outside linebacker Rashan Gary suffered an elbow injury while trying to make a tackle in the second half and is officially questionable to return.

CBS declined to show the replay because of the graphic nature of the injury. Gary’s arm hyperextended at the elbow.

The broadcast showed Gary in the tunnel exiting the game to the locker room.

The third-year edge rusher has been the Packers’ best pass-rusher in 2021. He had a sack of Russell Wilson and three tackles on Sunday. Any kind of significant injury could be a serious blow, especially with Za’Darius Smith already on injured reserve.

The Packers have already lost outside linebacker Whitney Mercilus (biceps) and running back Aaron Jones (knee) to injuries on Sunday.

Without Mercilus and Gary, the Packers will have to use more of Jonathan Garvin as the top edge rusher opposite Preston Smith.

