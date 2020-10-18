Packers lose LT David Bakhtiari to chest injury vs. Bucs

The Green Bay Packers are down 18 points and now down their All-Pro left tackle on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

David Bakhtiari went down on a third-quarter running play and exited the game with a chest injury. He walked off the field and eventually walked back to the locker room after consultation in the medical tent on the sideline.

The Packers say Bakhtiari is questionable to return.

Replacing Bakhtiari at left tackle was veteran Rick Wagner, who generally plays right tackle. A drive after Bakhtiari exited, Jason Pierre-Paul beat Wagner for a sack.

Bakhtiari is a four-time All-Pro and two-time Pro Bowler. He is playing the 2020 season on the final year of his contract.