The Packers will have to stop Tom Brady without their top cornerback.

Jaire Alexander has suffered a groin injury and will be out for the rest of today’s game in Tampa Bay, the team announced.

Tom Brady has been throwing the ball efficiently, but the Packers have been keeping the Bucs out of the end zone. Without Alexander in the game, Brady will hope he can take some shots downfield and connect.

The Packers lead 14-3 in the third quarter.

Packers lose Jaire Alexander to groin injury originally appeared on Pro Football Talk