Packers to lose free-agent OL Lucas Patrick to Bears

Free agent offensive lineman Lucas Patrick intends to leave the Green Bay Packers and sign with the Chicago Bears at the start of the new league year, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Patrick, an experienced and versatile offensive lineman, has a contract that officially expires on Wednesday.

Signed as an undrafted free agent out of Duke, Patrick played in 73 games and made 34 starts for the Packers over the last five years. Of his 34 starts, 28 came over the last two seasons. He was the team’s primary starter at right guard in 2020, and he came off the bench to start 11 games at center last season.

Patrick is capable of playing any of the three interior line positions. He will be re-joining former Packers pass game coordinator Luke Getsy – who is now the Bears offensive coordinator – in Chicago.

According to Matt Schneidman of The Athletic, Patrick can make $8 million over two years on the new deal with the Bears.

The Packers’ expected interior starters to open the 2022 season will be Jon Runyan Jr. at left guard, Josh Myers at center and Royce Newman at right guard.

Still, losing Patrick and Billy Turner in one offseason is a substantial blow to the depth, versatility and experience of the Packers offensive line. Both are capable players who were on the field at multiple positions for the Packers over the last few seasons. Rebuilding depth along the offensive line has to be a top priority for general manager Brian Gutekunst through the draft.

