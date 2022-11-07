Packers lose five straight games for first time since Aaron Rodgers’ first year as starter

The Green Bay Packers are in unfamiliar territory.

After falling 15-9 to the Detroit Lions on Sunday at Ford Field, the Packers have now lost five straight games in a season for the first time since 2008, Aaron Rodgers’ first year as the starting quarterback in Green Bay.

Not even during years when Rodgers was lost for most of the season because of collarbone injuries did the Packers lose five straight games.

The closet comps?

In 2013, the Packers had a five-game stretch with four losses and a tie.

In 2016, the Packers lost four straight games.

In 2018, the Packers lost five games in six weeks.

Not since this team lost games to the New Orleans Saints, Carolina Panthers, Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars and Chicago Bears over Weeks 12-16 in 2013 have the Packers lost five straight games.

Could there be some symmetry here? Rodgers’ first season as a starter, and Rodgers’ last?

The 38-year-old quarterback threw three interceptions on Sunday, marking just the fifth time he’s tossed three or more in a game in his career and the first time since 2017.

After starting 3-1, the Packers have lost to the New York Giants, New York Jets, Washington Commanders, Buffalo Bills and Lions in consecutive weeks, turning a once-promising start into a midseason calamity in a placed nicknamed Titletown.

Is there any hope? Well, the Philadelphia Eagles made the postseason as the NFC’s No. 7 seed last year after starting 3-6.

But this Packers team just needs to get back into the win column before any conversation about the postseason can be had.

What’s next? A visit from the 6-2 Dallas Cowboys, who are coming off the bye week, then a short week before hosting the Tennessee Titans, the current leaders in the AFC North, and then a trip to Philadelphia to play the currently unbeaten Eagles.

It’s possible the Packers won’t be favored to win until they go to Chicago to play the Bears on Dec. 4, and even that might be a stretch. Justin Fields and the Bears are 3-6 but trending in the right direction midway through 2022.

Story continues

The Packers, after scoring nine points in a loss at Detroit, look headed for a lost season.

List

Lions 15, Packers 9: Breaking down Green Bay's loss in Week 9

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire