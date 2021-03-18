Packers lose DL Montravius Adams to New England Patriots

Former Packers’ DE Montravius Adams reached agreement with the Patriots on a 1-year deal worth up to 2.5 million, per @DrewJRosenhaus, who now has done five deals this week with New England. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 18, 2021

Montravius Adams will join the long list of players arriving in New England during free agency.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Patriots are signing Adams, a third-round pick of the Packers in 2017, to a one-year deal worth up to $2.5 million.

Adams had an expiring rookie contract after playing four seasons in Green Bay.

The 93rd overall pick in 2017, Adams played in 45 games with the Packers, tallying 44 tackles, 1.5 sacks, four tackles for losses and six quarterback hits. He started only three games.

Adams missed nine games as a rookie with a foot injury and missed eight more in 2020 with another foot injury. The Packers placed him on injured reserve on Nov. 25 of last year.

Overall, the Packers got only 595 total defensive snaps out of their third-round pick. Adams never played more than 212 snaps in a season.

The Patriots likely were impressed with how Adams defended the run during his final season in Green Bay. Before his injury, he was flashing disruptive ability against the run.

Losing Adams further highlights Green Bay’s need to add help along the defensive line entering 2021.

So far, the Packers have lost Adams, Corey Linsley, Jamaal Williams and Tim Boyle in unrestricted free agency.

