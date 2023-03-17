Packers lose DL Dean Lowry to Minnesota Vikings

Zach Kruse
·1 min read

Free agent defensive lineman Dean Lowry is leaving the Green Bay Packers to join the rival Minnesota Vikings on a two-year deal, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

The contract for the former Packers starter is worth $8.5 million.

Lowry, a fifth-round pick of the Packers in 2016, played in 111 regular-season games and 11 playoff games over seven seasons in Green Bay. He produced 252 tackles, 15.5 sacks, 16 pass breakups, 34 quarterback hits, four fumble recoveries, one interception and one defensive touchdown.

Lowry started at least eight games in six of his seven seasons with the Packers.

Lowry is the second Packers free agent to remain in the NFC North, joining tight end Robert Tonyan, who signed a one-year deal with the Chicago Bears. He’s also the second Packers defensive lineman to leave, joining Jarran Reed, who left to re-join the Seattle Seahawks.

Without Lowry and Reed blocking the path, Devonte Wyatt and TJ Slaton will be in line for more snaps and more opportunities along the Packers defensive line in 2023. The position group also becomes a draft priority.

Overall, Lowry played 3,742 defensive snaps and 797 special teams snaps for the Packers.

Related

Breaking down every move involving the Packers in free agency

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire

Recommended Stories

  • Jordan Poyer: I came to Buffalo to win championship, goal hasn’t changed

    When veteran safety Jordan Poyer was heading into free agency, he mused about signing with a team that played in a warmer climate and more advantageous tax rate than Buffalo but he didn’t wind up leaving town. Poyer agreed to a two-year deal with the Bills this week and said on Thursday that he was [more]

  • Lions agree to terms with Michael Badgley

    Detroit is bringing back its kicker. The Lions have agreed to terms on a new deal with Michael Badgley, according to agent Brian McLaughlin. Badgley joined the Lions’ practice squad in early October, took over the job, and kept it through the rest of the regular season. He hit 20-of-24 field goals and all 33 [more]

  • Packers sign Tarvarius Moore, Matt Orzech

    The Packers announced a couple of signings on Friday afternoon. Safety Tarvarius Moore and long snapper Matt Orzech have agreed to contracts with the team. No terms of either deal have been announced. Moore was a 2018 third-round pick by the 49ers and he’s spent his entire NFL career with the team. He missed the [more]

  • Memes abound as Gardner Minshew signs with Colts in NFL free agency 2023

    The man with a famous mustache is joining a team he has had some success against. But some Colts fans wonder if they are done looking at QBs.

  • Mets’ Kodai Senga explains not using ghost fork in second spring start

    Mets' Kodai Senga had an impressive outing Thursday night against the Nationals. The only concern would be that he avoided throwing the splitter because of the tendinitis on his right index finger, but he said that wasn’t the case.

  • Fantasy Hockey Waiver Wire: Alex Killorn tops list of pickups ahead of playoffs

    Evan Berofsky's latest waiver pickups includes forward Alex Killorn who's on pace to record his first 60-plus-point campaign.

  • Report: Chiefs restructure Patrick Mahomes’ contract

    The Chiefs have restructured the contract of quarterback Patrick Mahomes as expected. Field Yates of ESPN reports that $12 million of Mahomes’ 2023 roster bonus was converted into a signing bonus, creating $9.6 million in cap space. Mahomes has a $34.4 million roster bonus for this season, and he entered this week with a $49.293 [more]

  • Atlanta Truck starting lineup: Zane Smith on pole

    Truck qualifying was canceled by rain, putting Zane Smith on the pole.

  • 2023 NFL Draft: Jalen Carter reportedly won't receive jail time after pleading no contest in fatal car crash case

    Carter will instead perform community service, pay a fine and serve 12 months probation.

  • Chiefs set to sign Mike Edwards

    Veteran safety Mike Edwards is headed to the AFC West. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Edwards has agreed to sign with the Chiefs. It is reportedly a one-year deal worth $3 million with incentives that could increase Edwards’ compensation. Edwards was a 2019 third-round pick of the Buccaneers and won a Super Bowl [more]

  • Jimmy Garoppolo offers 49ers parting message in first Raiders presser

    Despite his all-black outfit, Jimmy Garoppolo took some time at the beginning of his introductory Raiders press conference to address his 5 1/2 seasons in Red and Gold with the 49ers.

  • Packers want first-round pick and more for Aaron Rodgers

    The Jets want Aaron Rodgers. Aaron Rodgers wants the Jets. The Packers don’t want Aaron Rodgers. This should be easy to resolve, right? It’s not. The Packers want a lot for Rodgers. They want more than they should, frankly. The Jets believe the Packers are being unreasonable. Per multiple sources, the Packers want a first-round pick [more]

  • The Chiefs are letting several starters leave in free agency. Here’s their reasoning

    That whole Run it Back approach didn’t work out so well a couple of years ago. This one is much more sound, writes columnist Sam McDowell.

  • Aaron Rodgers boards the Jets, could Patriots make a big WR trade, Cowboys part from Zeke & more free agency reactions

    Matt Harmon is joined by Fantasy Life's Dwain McFarland to look at all of the biggest moves from Wednesday and Thursday, starting off with a deep-dive on the Jets offense with Aaron Rodgers at the helm.

  • Matthew Stafford officially has another $57 million become fully guaranteed

    Would the Rams like to find a way to gracefully move on from quarterback Matthew Stafford? Perhaps. Have they? Nope. With the close of business coming and going on Thursday absent a roster move for Stafford, he’ll be on the team on Friday. Which means he’ll see another $57 million become fully guaranteed. Specifically, his [more]

  • Tom Brady is officially a free agent

    Here’s something that happened fairly quietly on Wednesday at 4:00 p.m. ET. Quarterback Tom Brady is a free agent again. Because Brady didn’t do a one-year dummy deal aimed at spreading his $35.1 million cap number for 2023 over two years, his contract with the Buccaneers expired. He’s now a free agent. That retirement letter [more]

  • Jamaal Williams: Lions made me a disrespectful offer

    Before the start of free agency, running back Jamaal Williams said he hoped to remain in Detroit and Lions General Manager Brad Holmes said that the team also had interest in keeping the relationship going. That shared interest did not result in a contract, however. Williams signed a three-year, $12 million contract with $8 million [more]

  • Clarence Hill: Dallas Cowboys continue flurry of moves. What does it all mean?

    The Cowboys have roughly $26 million in cap space to make other moves to bolster their roster via free agency or trades.

  • Report: Greedy Williams agrees to terms with Eagles

    The Eagles have taken some losses in free agency, but as improbable as it seems, they now are even stronger at cornerback. Earlier in the day, the Eagles agreed to a two-year, $42 million extension with Darius Slay. Slay himself had expected to leave as a salary-cap casualty a day earlier. He returns along with [more]

  • Robert Tonyan, D'Onta Foreman part of key first rebuild step for Bears

    Tremaine Edmunds and D.J. Moore will get the headlines, but the under-the-radar moves Ryan Poles are a key part to the first step of a rebuild: Baseline roster competency.