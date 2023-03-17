Packers lose DL Dean Lowry to Minnesota Vikings

Free agent defensive lineman Dean Lowry is leaving the Green Bay Packers to join the rival Minnesota Vikings on a two-year deal, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

The contract for the former Packers starter is worth $8.5 million.

Lowry, a fifth-round pick of the Packers in 2016, played in 111 regular-season games and 11 playoff games over seven seasons in Green Bay. He produced 252 tackles, 15.5 sacks, 16 pass breakups, 34 quarterback hits, four fumble recoveries, one interception and one defensive touchdown.

Lowry started at least eight games in six of his seven seasons with the Packers.

Lowry is the second Packers free agent to remain in the NFC North, joining tight end Robert Tonyan, who signed a one-year deal with the Chicago Bears. He’s also the second Packers defensive lineman to leave, joining Jarran Reed, who left to re-join the Seattle Seahawks.

Without Lowry and Reed blocking the path, Devonte Wyatt and TJ Slaton will be in line for more snaps and more opportunities along the Packers defensive line in 2023. The position group also becomes a draft priority.

Overall, Lowry played 3,742 defensive snaps and 797 special teams snaps for the Packers.

Related

Breaking down every move involving the Packers in free agency

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire