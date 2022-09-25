Packers lose CB Jaire Alexander to groin injury vs. Bucs
#Packers injury update: CB Jaire Alexander (groin) is questionable to return. #GBvsTB
— Green Bay Packers (@packers) September 25, 2022
Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander left Sunday’s showdown with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first drive of the game after suffering a groin injury.
The Packers are saying Alexander is questionable to return. He was not on the field for the defense’s second series.
Alexander, an All-Pro in 2020, appeared to suffer the injury while in coverage on a 12-yard completion to tight end Kyle Rudolph on the sixth play of the game from scrimmage.
Last season, Alexander missed all but four games after suffering a significant shoulder injury. He signed the most lucrative contract ever by a defensive back this offseason.
Through two games in 2022, Alexander has eight tackles and an interception.
Packers Wire will provide updates as more is known on the injury.