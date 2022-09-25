Packers lose CB Jaire Alexander to groin injury vs. Bucs

#Packers injury update: CB Jaire Alexander (groin) is questionable to return. #GBvsTB — Green Bay Packers (@packers) September 25, 2022

Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander left Sunday’s showdown with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first drive of the game after suffering a groin injury.

The Packers are saying Alexander is questionable to return. He was not on the field for the defense’s second series.

Alexander, an All-Pro in 2020, appeared to suffer the injury while in coverage on a 12-yard completion to tight end Kyle Rudolph on the sixth play of the game from scrimmage.

Last season, Alexander missed all but four games after suffering a significant shoulder injury. He signed the most lucrative contract ever by a defensive back this offseason.

Through two games in 2022, Alexander has eight tackles and an interception.

Packers Wire will provide updates as more is known on the injury.

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire