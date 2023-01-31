Packers lose assistant coach Jerry Gray to Falcons

Jerry Gray, who spent the last three seasons as a top assistant coach on defense for Matt LaFleur, is leaving Green Bay for Atlanta.

The Falcons hired Gray to be the team’s new assistant head coach/defense.

Gray was hired as the Packers defensive backs coach in 2020. LaFleur promoted him to defensive passing game coordinator in 2021.

Gray had an expiring contract with the Packers and was free to leave.

Although LaFleur wasn’t expecting coaching staff changes, the Packers will now need to find a new defensive backs coach and a new passing game coordinator under Joe Barry. In terms of internal candidates, Ryan Downard coaches safeties and quality control assistant Justin Hood has a background in the secondary at the college level.

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire