Packers lose another cornerback for Sunday night game vs. Vikings

In another blow to the Green Bay Packers ahead of their Sunday night game against their NFC North rivals, the Minnesota Vikings, Adam Schefter of ESPN has reported that the team will be without cornerback Eric Stokes for the game. Stokes is missing the pivotal matchup due to a hamstring injury.

Packers ruled out CB Eric Stokes for Sunday night’s game vs. the Vikings due to a hamstring injury. Packers now down Stokes and Jaire Alexander, who was suspended one game for conduct detrimental to the team. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 30, 2023

The Packers are already missing their other top cornerback, Jaire Alexander, for the game due to a suspension. Alexander was suspended earlier this week due to “conduct detrimental to the team” after a number of incidents, including declaring himself a captain and going out for the coin toss in last week’s game against the Carolina Panthers.

With the Packers missing their top two cornerbacks going into a crucial game, it should bode well for the Vikings’ passing attack, led by Justin Jefferson and rookie wide receiver Jordan Addison. It should also make life a little easier for rookie quarterback Jaren Hall, making just his second start in the NFL this week.

Minnesota needs to win each of their remaining two games and get some help to make the playoffs, and this news certainly makes that at least a little more likely.

