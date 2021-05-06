The Packers only have two quarterbacks on their roster, so they were obviously going to add at least one before the start of training camp. But the Aaron Rodgers situation may have given them a sense of urgency.

Given the expectation that Rodgers will not participate in Organized Team Activities, the Packers are looking to add quarterbacks to their roster, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Obviously, no one available right now is remotely close to being good enough to replace Rodgers, but some of the free agents currently available include Brian Hoyer, Matt Barkley, Nick Mullens, Blake Bortles and Robert Griffin III. Colin Kaepernick remains an option for any team willing to sign him, but it appears that no team is willing to sign him.

If Rodgers is not on the Packers this season, 2020 first-round pick Jordan Love would be the presumed starter. But they’ll need a veteran backup for Love, and there aren’t a lot of great options available.

Packers looking to add QBs, with only Jordan Love likely to show up to OTAs originally appeared on Pro Football Talk