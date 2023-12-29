Packers to list WR Christian Watson, TE Luke Musgrave as doubtful vs. Vikings

The Green Bay Packers will need to find a way to keep their season alive without two of their best playmakers on offense on Sunday night in Minneapolis. Coach Matt LaFleur said Friday that receiver Christian Watson and tight end Luke Musgrave will both be listed as doubtful to play on the final injury report before playing the Minnesota Vikings in Week 17.

The Packers are actually listing five players as doubtful: Watson, Musgrave, linebacker De’Vondre Campbell, running back Emanuel Wilson and offensive tackle Luke Tenuta.

What does a “doubtful” playing status designation mean for the Packers? Well, in 2023, the Packers have had 11 players listed as doubtful, and not one of the 11 played that week. In fact, the Packers haven’t had a player listed as doubtful play in a game since Geronimo Allison on Oct. 20, 2019.

Watson is in danger of missing his fourth consecutive game after injuring his hamstring late in the Packers’ win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Dec. 3. This is the third consecutive week he’s been listed as doubtful. Watson injured his hamstring to start the season and missed three games and was limited in a fourth.

Musgrave, who remains on injured reserve, would miss his sixth straight game. He suffered a serious kidney injury against the Los Angeles Chargers on Nov. 19, spent time in the hospital and has been on injured reserve ever since. The rookie tight end returned to practice in a limited capacity this week but likely needs more time to get game ready.

The Packers will hope they can beat the Vikings, keep their season alive and get Watson and Musgrave back for the season finale against the Chicago Bears next Sunday.

There is some good news. Rookie receiver Jayden Reed has no playing status designation and is off the injury report, meaning he’ll return to the lineup on Sunday night after missing last week’s win in Carolina with toe and chest injuries. Also, rookie receiver Dontayvion Wicks will get a chance to fight through chest and ankle injuries and play Sunday night; he’s listed as questionable. It’s worth noting, however, that Wicks was listed as a non-participant on Friday, and LaFleur said he was “very limited.”

