Packers list two as questionable for Bears game

The Packers are going into Sunday’s game against the Bears in good health.

They only list two players on the roster as even questionable, which is all you can hope for this time of year.

Tight end Jimmy Graham (wrist/groin) and cornerback Kevin King (shoulder) are the only ones who even have injury designations, and both were listed as limited participants.

Wide receiver Davante Adams was listed as limited for the second straight day, but he doesn’t have an injury designation.

The Packers are a game ahead of the Vikings for the NFC North lead heading into the week.