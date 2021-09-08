Packers list rookie Royce Newman as starter at RG on Week 1 depth chart

If unofficial depth charts provided by the team are to be believed, the Green Bay Packers will start rookie Royce Newman at right guard on Sunday in the season opener against the New Orleans Saints.

The Packers listed Newman as the starter at right guard and Lucas Patrick as the starter at left guard on the first unofficial depth chart of the regular season. Jon Runyan is listed as the backup at both guard positions.

Newman, a fourth-round pick from Ole Miss, was the highest-rated rookie offensive lineman at Pro Football Focus during the preseason. He played 82 snaps, didn’t give up a pressure in pass protection and earned elite grades in the run game. All his snaps were played at right guard, and he started the final two preseason games.

According to the depth chart, Elgton Jenkins will take over as the starter at left tackle for David Bakhtiari, who is on the PUP list for the first six weeks. The Pro Bowl guard has been practicing at left tackle all summer. Rookie Josh Myers is the starter at center, replacing All-Pro Corey Linsley, as expected.

Patrick, a returning starter, played 220 snaps at left guard in 2020.

The starting offensive line on the depth chart from left to right: Jenkins, Patrick, Myers, Newman, Billy Turner.

Turner will be the only returner starter for the Packers offensive to begin the 2021 season at his preferred position from last season.

The Packers open the season against the Saints in Jacksonville on Sunday.

List