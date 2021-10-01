Packers list Elgton Jenkins and Kevin King as doubtful to play vs. Steelers

The Green Bay Packers aren’t expecting to have starting left tackle Elgton Jenkins or starting cornerback Kevin King on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The team listed Jenkins (ankle) and King (concussion) as doubtful on the final injury report of Week 4.

Coach Matt LaFleur already confirmed receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling would be ruled out due to a hamstring injury.

The Packers listed starting linebacker Krys Barnes as questionable. He’s still working through the league’s protocol after suffering a concussion against the 49ers. Safety Vernon Scott and defensive lineman Jack Heflin are also questionable. Heflin was a late add to the injury report on Friday.

Running backs Aaron Jones (ankle) and A.J. Dillon (back) don’t have a designation and will play Sunday.

OUT: WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling

DOUBTFUL: LT Elgton Jenkins, CB Kevin King

QUESTIONABLE: S Vernon Scott, LB Krys Barnes, DL Jack Heflin

The Steelers ruled out offensive linemen Rashaad Coward and Chukwuma Okorafor and defensive lineman Carlos Davis and listed receiver Chase Claypool as questionable.

