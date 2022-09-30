Packers list CB Jaire Alexander as questionable to play vs. Patriots

The Green Bay Packers listed only two players with injury designations on the final injury report of Week 4: cornerback Jaire Alexander is questionable, while offensive tackle Caleb Jones was officially ruled out.

Alexander injured his groin against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last Sunday but practiced in a limited capacity on Wednesday and Friday.

If Alexander can’t go, Rasul Douglas and Eric Stokes would start on the perimeter with Keisean Nixon in the slot.

Jones, an undrafted rookie, has been dealing with an illness all week and did not practice. He was inactive each of the last two games.

The Packers did not give an injury designation to seven players and removed them from the final injury report: running back A.J. Dillon, left tackle David Bakhtiari, right tackle Elgton Jenkins, receiver Allen Lazard, tight end Marcedes Lewis, receiver Christian Watson and linebacker Jonathan Garvin.

Watson will return after missing last week’s win over the Bucs. Meanwhile, Bakhtiari is expected to start his second consecutive game at left tackle.

The Patriots ruled out quarterback Mac Jones (ankle) and defensive lineman Lawrence Guy (shoulder).

