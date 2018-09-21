Packers list Aaron Rodgers as questionable

Since Aaron Rodgers hasn’t practiced all week, it should come as no surprise that the Packers list their quarterback as questionable for Sunday’s game against Washington.

But Packers coach Mike McCarthy said he expects Rodgers to practice Saturday, just as Rodgers did last week.

“He’s going to practice tomorrow; that’s the goal,” McCarthy said Friday, via Mike Spofford of the team website. “We’ll see what today brings. He’s doing a ton of work with the strength staff. They’re in the weight room right now – and obviously with the training staff.

“Hopefully he’ll get out there tomorrow and have similar work to last week and then roll right into the game. That’s the outlook.”

Rodgers injured his left knee in the season opener against the Bears. Barring a setback, he is expected to start Sunday.

The Packers have ruled out cornerback Kevin King (groin), but it looks promising for cornerback Davon House (biceps). The team lists House as questionable, but McCarthy said “everything looks encouraging” for House to play.

Safety Josh Jones (ankle) and linebacker Oren Burks (shoulder) also are questionable.