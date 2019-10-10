Packers list Aaron Rodgers as limited by knee injury

The Packers had a long injury report on Thursday and it included quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Rodgers was listed as a limited participant due to a knee issue. It’s the first time that Rodgers has been listed on an injury report this season and the Packers will have two more days of practice before issuing injury designations for Monday night’s game against the Lions.

The Packers listed 19 other players on Thursday’s report. As previously reported, wide receiver Davante Adams did not practice due to a toe injury and running back Jamaal Williams practiced for the first time since a Week Four concussion. Williams was a full participant in practice.

Center Corey Linsley, who suffered a concussion last Sunday, was limited. Defensive lineman Montravius Adams (shoulder), tackle Bryan Bulaga (rest), defensive lineman Kenny Clark (calf), tight end Jimmy Graham (rest), cornerback Kevin King (knee, groin), tight end Marcedes Lewis (hip), safety Will Redmond (shoulder), wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (hamstring, calf) and cornerback Tramon Williams (back) were also limited.

Cornerback Tony Brown (hamstring), safety Darnell Savage (ankle) and tight end Robert Tonyan (hip) didn’t practice.