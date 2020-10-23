Packers list Aaron Jones as questionable

Running back Aaron Jones didn’t practice for the Packers on Friday and his status for Sunday’s game against the Texans will remain up in the air heading into the weekend.

The Packers listed Jones as questionable to play in Houston as a result of the calf injury that kept him off the field for their final practice of the week. Jones told reporters about how the issue presented itself over the last day.

“Just kind of felt my calf get tight during practice, really didn’t pay it much attention and then after and throughout the later parts of the day is when I started to feel it,” Jones said, via the team’s website.

Jamaal Williams and AJ Dillon will handle the backfield work for the Packers if Jones can’t go.

Tight end Robert Tonyan (ankle), defensive lineman Montravius Adams (foot), linebacker Preston Smith (shoulder) and center Corey Linsley (back) also are questionable. Left tackle David Bakhtiari (chest), safety Darnell Savage (quad) and cornerback Kevin King (quad) are considered doubtful, so they’re unlikely to play on Sunday. Defensive lineman Tyler Lancaster (shoulder) and running back Tyler Ervin (wrist) have been ruled out.

