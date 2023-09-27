Packers list Aaron Jones, Jaire Alexander, Christian Watson as questionable

Word on Tuesday was that the Packers will be getting running back Aaron Jones and wide receiver Christian Watson in the lineup for Thursday night's game against the Lions, but the Packers aren't definitively ruling them in at this point.

Jones has not played since injuring his hamstring in the team's Week One win over the Bears and Watson has missed all three games with a hamstring injury of his own. They were both listed as limited on the team's final injury report of the week on Wednesday.

Cornerback Jaire Alexander was also limited and he's also questionable for Thursday night. Alexander did not play last week because of a back injury.

Left tackle David Bakhtiari (knee), left guard Elgton Jenkins (knee), linebacker De'Vondre Campbell (ankle), and safety Zayne Anderson (hamstring) have all been ruled out. Offensive lineman Zach Tom (knee) and cornerback Carrington Valentine (biceps) are listed as questionable.