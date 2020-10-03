Packers list 9 as questionable, rule out Kirksey and Lazard vs. Falcons

The Green Bay Packers are a banged-up football team going into Monday night.

Matt LaFleur’s team listed nine players as questionable, including receiver Davante Adams, defensive lineman Kenny Clark and four other preferred starters. They also designated tight end Marcedes Lewis as doubtful and ruled out receiver Allen Lazard and linebacker Christian Kirksey.

Altogether, the Packers have 12 players of the 53 on the roster with injury designations going into the team’s Week 4 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.

The nine questionable are Adams, Clark, cornerback Jaire Alexander, center Corey Linsley, outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith, outside linebacker Rashan Gary, tight end Josiah Deguara, running back Tyler Ervin and punter JK Scott.

Adams and Clark both practiced in a limited fashion all week.

Alexander didn’t practice on Saturday with a new knee injury. Linsley also didn’t practice with a new groin injury. Scott has an illness, and Gary missed practice after being limited on Thursday and Friday.

Kirksey and Lazard suffered injury during the win over the Saints and haven’t practiced all week. Lewis has a knee injury that has also kept him out of practice this week.

The Falcons ruled out safety Keanu Neal, safety Ricardo Allen, kicker Younghoe Koo and defensive end Takk McKinley. Receivers Calvin Ridley and Julio Jones are both questionable.

