Packers list 7 players on initial injury report of Week 2

The Green Bay Packers listed seven players on the initial injury report of Week 2, including three players that didn’t participate during Thursday’s practice.

Outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith (back), offensive lineman Lucas Patrick (concussion) and tight end Josiah Deguara (concussion) were all out on Thursday. Defensive lineman Tyler Lancaster (back) and safeties Darnell Savage (shoulder) and Vernon Scott (hamstring) were limited, while center Josh Myers (finger) was a full participant.

Smith, who played 18 snaps in the opener, is still working through a lingering back injury. Coach Matt LaFleur said the Packers wouldn’t have him in a full-time role until he’s able to practice more consistently during the week.

Deguara and Patrick, a starter at left guard, are both in the concussion protocol.

The Packers are willing to give Savage the entire week to get ready for Monday night after he dinged his shoulder in the Week 1 loss. His ability to practice on Thursday is a good sign. The Packers could also return backup safety Vernon Scott, who missed the opener.

The Lions listed eight players on the injury report. The team’s best pass-rushers (Trey Flowers, Romeo Okwara) and both primary running backs (Jamaal Williams, Deandre Swift) were all limited. Receiver Tyrell Williams and defensive end Kevin Strong were the only two players unable to participate on Thursday.

The Packers and Lions will issue another injury report on Friday before designating official injury statuses on Saturday.