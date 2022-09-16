Packers list 4 starters on offense as questionable for Week 2 vs. Bears

The Green Bay Packers listed four offensive starters as questionable for Sunday night’s home opener against the Chicago Bears.

Left tackle David Bakhtiari (knee), right tackle Elgton Jenkins (knee), receiver Allen Lazard (ankle) and left guard Jon Runyan Jr. (concussion) were all listed as questionable for Week 2 on Friday’s final injury report.

Bakhtiari and Jenkins missed Week 1 while recovering from previous knee injuries and surgeries. Lazard missed the opener after getting stepped on in practice. Runyan Jr. suffered a concussion in Week 1.

Bakhtiari practiced in a limited capacity on Wednesday, missed Thursday and then returned in a limited capacity on Friday, matching the practice plan established by coach Matt LaFleur. If he can’t go, Yosh Nijman would get another start at left tackle.

The big news on Friday: Jenkins practiced in a full capacity for the first time this year. He now has a legitimate chance of playing for the first time since tearing his ACL in Week 11 of last season. If available, he’d be the likely starter at right tackle.

Lazard was limited during all three days of practice but is trending in the right direction. Runyan returned on Friday in a limited capacity after missing two straight days while going through the concussion protocol. He could still clear protocol in time to play Sunday.

Offensive lineman Jake Hanson, tight end Marcedes Lewis, cornerback Keisean Nixon and linebacker Quay Walker were removed from the injury report and will be available to play Sunday, barring a setback.

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire