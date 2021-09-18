Packers list 4 players with status designations on final injury report of Week 2

Safety Darnell Savage, offensive lineman Lucas Patrick, safety Vernon Scott and tight end Josiah Deguara all have status designations on the Green Bay Packers’ final injury report of Week 2.

On Saturday, the Packers listed Savage (shoulder) and Patrick (concussion) as questionable, Scott (hamstring) as out and Deguara (concussion) as doubtful for Monday night.

Savage, Patrick and Deguara were all injured during the Packers’ loss to the New Orleans Saints in Week 1. Scott will miss his second straight game to start the 2021 season.

The Packers are shorthanded at safety with Savage banged up and Scott unable to play. It’s possible rookie Innis Gaines will be elevated from the practice squad on gameday to help the depth.

Patrick’s uncertain status could open the door for Jon Runyan Jr. to make his first start at left guard. He was available to practice on Saturday and is trending in the right direction within the league’s concussion protocol.

Deguara did not practice on Saturday and isn’t expected to play. His snaps would likely go to Dominique Dafney against the Lions.

Dan Campbell’s team will be without receiver Tyrell Williams and defensive end Kevin Strong. Running back D’Andre Swift, edge rusher Trey Flowers, defensive lineman Michael Brockers and receiver Kalif Raymond are all questionable. Former Packer Jamaal Williams has no injury designation and will play despite a chest injury.

[listicle id=61971]

[listicle id=61934]

[listicle id=61931]