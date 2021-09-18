Packers list 4 players with status designations on final injury report of Week 2

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Zach Kruse
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Safety Darnell Savage, offensive lineman Lucas Patrick, safety Vernon Scott and tight end Josiah Deguara all have status designations on the Green Bay Packers’ final injury report of Week 2.

On Saturday, the Packers listed Savage (shoulder) and Patrick (concussion) as questionable, Scott (hamstring) as out and Deguara (concussion) as doubtful for Monday night.

Savage, Patrick and Deguara were all injured during the Packers’ loss to the New Orleans Saints in Week 1. Scott will miss his second straight game to start the 2021 season.

The Packers are shorthanded at safety with Savage banged up and Scott unable to play. It’s possible rookie Innis Gaines will be elevated from the practice squad on gameday to help the depth.

Patrick’s uncertain status could open the door for Jon Runyan Jr. to make his first start at left guard. He was available to practice on Saturday and is trending in the right direction within the league’s concussion protocol.

Deguara did not practice on Saturday and isn’t expected to play. His snaps would likely go to Dominique Dafney against the Lions.

Dan Campbell’s team will be without receiver Tyrell Williams and defensive end Kevin Strong. Running back D’Andre Swift, edge rusher Trey Flowers, defensive lineman Michael Brockers and receiver Kalif Raymond are all questionable. Former Packer Jamaal Williams has no injury designation and will play despite a chest injury.

[listicle id=61971]

[listicle id=61934]

[listicle id=61931]

Recommended Stories

  • Seahawks elevate Robert Nkemdiche to active roster, rule out Dee Eskridge

    The Seahawks opened a window for defensive tackle Robert Nkemdiche to play in his first regular season game since 2019 with a roster move on Saturday. The Seahawks announced that they have elevated Nkemdiche from the practice squad for their game agains the Titans. They also announced that wide receiver Dee Eskridge has been downgraded [more]

  • Vikings Friday injury report: Four players out, one questionable

    The Vikings have some key players on the Friday injury report.

  • NFL rumors: 49ers' Dre Greenlaw fined for wave during pick-six

    Dre Greenlaw's pockets will be a little lighter after his interception return for a touchdown in the 49ers' Week 1 win.

  • Some Afghan girls return to school in Kabul

    This is Seyede-Zahra. She says she wants to become successful so she can make her country prosper…She’s one of many Afghan girls who returned to primary schools with gender-segregated classes on Saturday. But her older counterparts faced an anxious wait with no clarity over if and when they would be able to resume their studies at the secondary school level.Most schools in the capital Kabul have stayed shut since the Taliban captured the city just over a month ago.Taliban officials say they will not return to the fundamentalist policies - including a ban on girls receiving an education - when they last ruled Afghanistan from 1996 to 2001.They have now promised that girls will be able to study - but only in segregated classrooms.Nazife, a teacher at a private school in Kabul which had mixed classrooms before the Taliban takeover, said they had made changes in order to reopen."We don't have a problem in our school. The hours are different for boys and girls. Girls study in the morning and boys in the afternoon. Male teachers teach boys and female teachers teach girls."However, there was uncertainty for many other girls at the school, which teaches at both the primary and secondary levels.On Friday the Education Ministry said boys' secondary schools would soon reopen, but made no mention of girls.Hadis Rezaei, who teaches the school's female secondary-level pupils, said morale is low as students await announcements from the government.Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told the local Bakhtar News Agency on Saturday that arrangements were being made to reopen girls' secondary schools, but he gave no date.

  • Taylor Heinicke believes he has earned the right to start the rest of the season

    Taylor Heinicke was only Washington’s starting quarterback on Thursday Night Football because Ryan Fitzpatrick is injured, but after Washington beat the Giants, Heinicke said he thinks he has earned the starting job for good. Michael Irvin asked Heinicke on NFL Network after the game, “Do you believe, with the job that you’ve done here, that [more]

  • West Virginia hangs on to win after hot start against No. 15 Virginia Tech

    WVU needed a late goal-line stand after Virginia Tech intercepted Jarret Doege with 2:11 left.

  • Jermichael Finley: Packers should be prepared to switch to Jordan Love by Week Four

    It’s way too early for the Packers to panic. Former Packers tight end Jermichael Finley believes that panic could soon be justified. Finley has been candid in the aftermath of Green Bay’s embarrassing performance against the Saints regarding quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Previously, Finley said that Rodgers “looks tired,” and that it appears he has lost [more]

  • What channel, time is the NFL game tonight? TV, kickoff, live stream for Chiefs vs Ravens

    The Kansas City Chiefs take on the Baltimore Ravens tonight on NBC and Peacock. Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night in America. Click here to stream Chiefs vs Ravens live right now. NBC Sports has you covered with all you need to know about the game including the TV channel, start

  • No. 1 Alabama survives comeback by No. 11 Florida to win 31-29

    The Crimson Tide scored just 10 points over the final three quarters as Florida came within a failed two-point conversion of tying the game.

  • Von Miller forgot he was mic’d up when he compared Teddy Bridgewater to Peyton Manning

    During Sunday’s win over the Giants, Broncos linebacker Von Miller made a very strong comment regarding the impact of quarterback Teddy Bridgewater on the team. Recently, Miller expressed regret that the comment came to light. “I ain’t felt that in a while,” Miller told Bridgewater on the sideline during the Week One victory, “since 18 [more]

  • NFL picks Week 2: Expert predictions for Patriots vs. Jets game

    Here's a roundup of expert NFL picks for Sunday's Week 2 Patriots vs. Jets showdown (with score predictions, if provided).

  • Auburn announces new helmet ahead of White Out at Penn State

    What do you think about the change?

  • Arch Manning among top recruits visiting Georgia football

    Quarterback Arch Manning, the No. 1 rated recruit in the class of 2023, is among the top prospects visiting the Georgia-South Carolina game.

  • Report: Packers called about trades for linebacker help

    The Packers were active in trying to find help at linebacker this week, per CBS Sports.

  • No. 3 Oklahoma escapes Nebraska's upset bid: Five takeaways from Sooners' win

    No. 3 Oklahoma escaped by the skin of its teeth, beating Nebraska 23-16 Saturday in a game that came down to the wire.

  • Steelers vs Raiders: 5 bold predictions for this week

    Is this the week the Steelers offense breaks out? I say yes.

  • Michael Irvin on Aaron Rodgers: If you’re thinking about retiring, you’re already retired

    Many are chalking up Green Bay’s bizarre Week One loss to the Saints as stuff happens. The question is whether that stuff will keep happening. Most think it won’t. If it does, Hall of Famer Michael Irvin has an explanation for it. “This game is too hard,” Irvin told TMZ.com on Friday. “That’s why you [more]

  • What Jim Harbaugh said after Michigan football’s win over NIU

    The head man was super happy about the big win!

  • Fantasy Football: Week 2 sit-start advice

    Dalton Del Don delivers his lineup advice for every game on the NFL's Week 2 slate.

  • Bill Belichick's epic answer to long snapper question is worth your time

    Patriots head Bill Belichick gave a 10-minute response to a question about long snappers Friday. If you love football and its history, the entire answer is worth the read.