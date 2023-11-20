Packers list 16 players on first injury report of Week 12

The Green Bay Packers’ first injury report of Week 12 featured an incredible 16 players on Monday.

The Packers had to release an injury report on Monday — instead of the typical first report on Wednesday — due to playing the Detroit Lions on Thursday this week.

The Packers didn’t practice on Monday but estimated six different players would have been non-participants:

LB De’Vondre Campbell (neck)

TE Josiah Deguara (hip)

RB Aaron Jones (knee)

TE Luke Musgrave (abdomen)

WR Dontayvion Wicks (concussion, knee)

RB Emanuel Wilson (shoulder)

All six were injured during the Packers’ 23-20 win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday and could be hard-pressed to play against the Lions. In response to the injuries at running back, the Packers signed Patrick Taylor to the 53-man roster and James Robinson to the practice squad.

The other 10 players were all listed as limited:

CB Jaire Alexander (shoulder)

CB Corey Ballentine (shoulder)

DL Kenny Clark (shoulder)

RB A.J. Dillon (groin)

S Rudy Ford (biceps)

OLB Rashan Gary (shoulder)

LG Elgton Jenkins (knee)

CB Keisean Nixon (ankle)

S Darnell Savage (calf)

WR Christian Watson (shoulder)

Of the 16 players listed, nine have new injuries. Savage was designated for return from injured reserve and does not currently count against the 53-man roster.

The Packers have approximately 30 percent of the current 53-man roster on the injury report to start the week.

The Lions listed only four players on their first injury report, and three of the four were estimated as full participants on Monday:

DL Isaiah Buggs (illness, full)

G Jonah Jackson (wrist, DNP)

S Ifeatu Melifonwu (hand, full)

C Frank Ragnow (toe, full)

The Packers and Lions will release another injury report on Tuesday before the final injury report — with playing status designations — arrives Wednesday afternoon.

