Packers, Lions tied 7-7 after first quarter

Charean Williams
·1 min read
In this article:
Aaron Rodgers has had great success in his 11 home starts against the Lions. That continued on the first drive Monday night.

Rodgers went 3-for-3 for 41 yards and a touchdown.

Running back Aaron Jones took a shovel pass 4 yards for the score. Jones had six carries for 30 yards and the one reception in the drive.

Robert Tonyan caught a 19-yard pass, and Davante Adams an 18-yarder on the drive.

The Packers and Lions are tied 7-7 after one quarter in a so-far exciting offensive game.

Packers, Lions tied 7-7 after first quarter originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

