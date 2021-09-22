Packers-Lions provided opportunity for awesome jersey swaps
Monday night’s showdown between the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions provided the opportunity for several awesome jersey swaps on the field following the Packers’ 35-17 win.
Brothers and former teammates re-connected at Lambeau Field.
The St. Brown brothers, Equanimeous and Amon-Ra:
One of the coolest jersey swaps you’ll see.
Two brothers at the same position 🤝
(via @Equanimeous, @amonra_stbrown) pic.twitter.com/YHtaDvcirN
— B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) September 22, 2021
Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams, members of the 2017 draft class for the Packers:
Old friends. #DETvsGB pic.twitter.com/uope8qfTsN
— NFL (@NFL) September 21, 2021
Aaron Rodgers and Tim Boyle, QB1 and QB2 in 2019 and 2020:
Aaron Rodgers’ Instagram
