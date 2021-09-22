Packers-Lions provided opportunity for awesome jersey swaps

In this article:

Monday night’s showdown between the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions provided the opportunity for several awesome jersey swaps on the field following the Packers’ 35-17 win.

Brothers and former teammates re-connected at Lambeau Field.

The St. Brown brothers, Equanimeous and Amon-Ra:

One of the coolest jersey swaps you’ll see. Two brothers at the same position 🤝 (via @Equanimeous, @amonra_stbrown) pic.twitter.com/YHtaDvcirN — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) September 22, 2021

Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams, members of the 2017 draft class for the Packers:

Aaron Rodgers and Tim Boyle, QB1 and QB2 in 2019 and 2020:

Aaron Rodgers’ Instagram

List