Here’s how Packers-Lions can become a ‘win-and-in’ season finale

It won’t take all that much for the season finale between the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions next week to turn into a “win-and-in” showdown between the two NFC North rivals.

The Packers and Lions are both 7-8. If the Packers beat the Minnesota Vikings and the Washington Commanders lose to the Cleveland Browns, Matt LaFleur’s team will control its playoff fate going into the finale against the Lions.

However, if the Packers beat the Vikings, the Lions beat the Chicago Bears, the Commanders lose to the Browns and the Seattle Seahawks lose to the New York Jets this week, next week’s battle between the Packers and Lions turns into a scenario in which the winner goes to the playoffs and the loser is eliminated.

There’s a good chance the game would be flexed into primetime in this scenario.

In any possible scenario, the Packers will have to beat the Lions to get into the playoffs in the season finale. Even if the Packers beat the Vikings this week, a loss to the Lions in Week 18 would eliminate Green Bay in all scenarios.

The Lions, meanwhile, almost certainly need wins over the Bears and Packers to get in. A win over the Bears this week and a little bit of help would give Dan Campbell’s team a chance to beat the Packers at Lambeau Field and officially punch its ticket to the playoffs.

Barring an elimination situation this week, the Packers will have everything to play for next week. The same could be true for the Lions. It won’t take much in Week 17 for Packers-Lions to become a “win-and-in” finale showdown at Lambeau Field.

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire