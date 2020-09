The Packers lost a potential contributor on defense, at least in the short term.

According to Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com, rookie linebacker Kamal Martin is undergoing knee surgery, and will miss several weeks.

While it’s not a season-ending situation, it does take him out of the lineup for the opener.

Martin, a fifth-rounder from Minnesota, was in the mix for a starting job, but that’s on hold for now.

Packers linebacker Kamal Martin having knee surgery originally appeared on Pro Football Talk