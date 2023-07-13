Packers linebacker De'Vondre Campbell ready to show world 'who I am' during 2023 season

If you're doubting De'Vondre Campbell heading into the Green Bay Packers' 2023 season, you might want to think again.

"Training camp in 2 weeks. Time to remind the world who TF I am since they seem to have forgotten," the Packers' inside linebacker wrote on his Instagram story Tuesday.

He accompanied the post with the hashtag "Revengeszn."

Campbell, who's entering his third season with the Packers, wasn't done with Instagram, though.

He took to Twitter Thursday with a couple of tweets that had similar messages.

In one, he wrote: "I’m at my best when the world is against me. I love pressure. My whole football career has been built off pressure this ain’t nothing new to me."

It's not clear who in "the world" is against him or if it's just some internal motivation. Either way, quarterbacks and receivers have been warned. And that could be great news for a Packers defense that struggled mightily for much of last season.

Knee injury set De'Vondre Campbell back in 2022 after All-Pro season the year before

Campbell had a breakout 2021 season, his first season with the Packers, when he started all 16 games, had two interceptions, two forced fumbles and a career-high 146 total tackles, including 102 solo (also a career high), to go with two sacks and six tackles for a loss.

That performance earned him first-team All-Pro honors for the first time.

But he was forced to miss over a month of the 2022 season with an injury at the same time the Packers were marred in one of their worst stretches in years.

Campbell in 2022 still had two interceptions, including one that he returned for a touchdown. However, his 56 solo tackles were his lowest since his rookie year and he had five fewer QB hits than the year before. It was also the first time in four years he didn’t have at least one forced fumble.

But a knee injury that forced him to miss four-plus games no doubt was a huge factor. He was hurt in a Sunday night game against the Buffalo Bills Oct. 30 and didn’t play again until Dec. 4 against the Chicago Bears.

De'Vondre Campbell had his first career interception returned for a touchdown in 2022

A week before Campbell was injured in Buffalo he had one of the team's best performances in a loss to the Washington Commanders. He had 12 tackles, led the team with three tackles for a loss, had a pass deflection and a pick-six — his first career touchdown.

One week after having his best game of the season, De'Vondre Campbell was injured against the Buffalo Bills on Oct. 30, 2022. He missed the next four games with a knee injury.

Campbell referenced that game in a tweet Thursday as he reflected on the season.

“I was just hitting my stride this game," Campbell tweeted. He added he was just "starting to feel like myself after dealing with a nagging shoulder that I never told anyone about and then I injured my knee the next game in Buffalo. I never question Gods plan but I’m feeling 100% healthy and everyone gotta deal with me."

Packers linebacker De'Vondre Campbell has been one of most reliable players in the NFL

Watching from the sidelines is rare for Campbell.

Until last year, Campbell hadn’t missed a game in five years. That's 80 of a possible 80 games and he started 76 of those.

Campbell played the first four years of his career with the Atlanta Falcons and started in Super Bowl LI against the New England Patriots in the 2016 season.

Despite the productivity and reliability, the Falcons didn’t resign Campbell to a second contract after his original four-year rookie deal expired. He played one solid season with Arizona before the Packers signed him in June 2021.

He instantly flourished as the Packers soared to the best record in the regular season and he set multiple career highs.

Campbell’s 704 tackles in his career are eighth-most since 2016, the year he joined the league, according to StatMuse.

Training camp begins for Campbell and the Packers July 26.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Packers linebacker De'Vondre Campbell looks to prove doubters wrong