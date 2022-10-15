Packers LG Jon Runyan Jr. notified of $5K fine from his own dad

Zach Kruse
·1 min read

 

Green Bay Packers left guard Jon Runyan Jr. probably didn’t appreciate hearing from his father this week.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Runyan Jr. received a letter from his father, Jon Runyan Sr., notifying him that he had been fined $5,215 for an unpenalized unnecessary roughness incident during last week’s loss to the New York Giants.

Runyan Sr., who enjoyed a 14-year career as a player, is the NFL’s vice president of policy and rules adminstration and handles on-field discipline for the league.

According to ESPN, Runyan Jr. is being fined for leg-whipping a Giants player during the first quarter of the Packers’ 27-22 loss to the Giants at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

Runyan Jr. is appealing the fine.

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire

Recommended Stories