Packers LG Jon Runyan Jr. (concussion) returns to practice Friday

Green Bay Packers left guard Jon Runyan Jr. may have a chance to play Sunday against the Chicago Bears after returning to practice on Friday, per Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press Gazette.

Runyan, who suffered a concussion in Week 1, missed practices on Wednesday and Thursday. Returning to practice represents one big step in clearing the concussion protocol.

Further testing will be required between now and Sunday, but practicing in any capacity on Friday does give Runyan a chance to clear the protocol and play by Sunday.

Runyan played 31 snaps at left guard in the opener. He was replaced by rookie Zach Tom.

Per Wood, all 53 players on the roster were able to practice in some capacity on Friday.

Expect to see Runyan, left tackle David Bakhtiari and right tackle Elgton Jenkins on the injury report later Friday. The availability of all three preferred starters could be in question come Sunday.

