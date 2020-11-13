The Masters:

Masters leaderboard: Tiger Woods is on the course in Round 2; can he catch the leaders?

Packers legend Paul Hornung passes away at age 84

Zach Kruse
·1 min read

One of the greatest football players of all-time passed away on Friday.

The Louisville Sports Commission confirmed that Green Bay Packers legend Paul Hornung died after a battle with dementia at age 84, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Hornung, the first overall pick in the 1957 draft, played nine seasons with the Packers (1957-66). He was a four-time NFL champion, the NFL’s MVP in 1961 and a three-time All-Pro.

Hornung is a Pro Football Hall of Famer, a College Football Hall of Famer and a member of the NFL’s 1960s All-Decade team. At Notre Dame, he was a two-time All-American and the winner of the Heisman Trophy in 1956.

According to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Hornung scored 760 points on 62 touchdowns, 66 field goals and 190 point after attempts.

The Packers inducted Hornung into the team’s Hall of Fame. Legendary coach Vince Lombardi once called Hornung the “greatest player he ever coached.”

More on Hornung’s legendary career can be found at the team’s website.

