Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari back to practice
The Packers may be able to exhale.
Via Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com, left tackle David Bakhtiari returned to practice Friday, meaning their starting line should be tegether Sunday against the Vikings.
Bakhtiari was held out yesterday with a back injury, after being limited on Wednesday.
That keeps them from having the shuffle the entire line, as either right guard Billy Turner or right tackle Bryan Bulaga might have had to shift positions.
