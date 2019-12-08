Packers leap out to 7-0 lead

The Packers came into Sunday’s game with minus-8 punt return yards for the season, but they’re in positive territory after the first kick of their matchup with Washington.

Tyler Ervin returned Tress Way‘s kick 10 yards to midfield to set up the first Packers possession of the game with great field position. Ervin joined the Packers as a waiver claim this week.

Aaron Rodgers hit Jimmy Graham for 20 yards on the next play and he scrambled 13 yards for another first down to help set up an Aaron Jones touchdown run. The score puts the Packers up 7-0 at Lambeau Field.

Washington’s first possession saw them run twice for little gain before Kenny Clark and Kyler Fackrell teamed up to sack Dwayne Haskins on third down.