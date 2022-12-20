The way Week 15 has gone in the NFL, the Packers better keep scoring. They led comfortably, 24-6, with a pair of touchdowns in the third quarter.

But Tyler Higbee caught an 8-yard touchdown pass from Baker Mayfield to keep the Rams within striking distance. Matt Gay missed the extra point, but Los Angeles now trails 24-12 at the end of the third quarter.

Mayfield now is 11-of-18 for 107 yards.

Aaron Rodgers went 8-for-9 for 77 yards and a touchdown in the third quarter. The touchdown throw was a 7-yarder to Aaron Jones.

AJ Dillon has two rushing touchdowns and has gained 36 yards on 11 carries. Jones has 48 yards on 11 carries and four catches for 36 yards.

Packers lead Rams 24-12 heading into fourth quarter originally appeared on Pro Football Talk