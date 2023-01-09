Packers re-take lead over Lions on Aaron Rodgers to Allen Lazard TD

Zach Kruse
·1 min read

The Green Bay Packers needed fewer than five minutes to respond to the Detroit Lions and re-take the lead on Sunday night at Lambeau Field.

Aaron Rodgers completed five of six passes for 75 yards and the go-ahead touchdown pass to Allen Lazard from 13 yards out with 3:17 left in the third quarter.

Green Bay now leads, 16-13. The Packers need a win in the regular season finale to clinch a playoff spot.

The Lions took a 13-9 lead on Jamaal Williams’ 1-yard touchdown run with 8:05 left in the third quarter, but the Packers engineered a 9-play, 83-yard scoring drive.

Rodgers hit Christian Watson for a 45-yard completion to get the drive moving. The Packers also converted on third down with a Rodgers quarterback sneak.

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire

