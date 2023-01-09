Packers re-take lead over Lions on Aaron Rodgers to Allen Lazard TD

The Green Bay Packers needed fewer than five minutes to respond to the Detroit Lions and re-take the lead on Sunday night at Lambeau Field.

Aaron Rodgers completed five of six passes for 75 yards and the go-ahead touchdown pass to Allen Lazard from 13 yards out with 3:17 left in the third quarter.

Green Bay now leads, 16-13. The Packers need a win in the regular season finale to clinch a playoff spot.

The Lions took a 13-9 lead on Jamaal Williams’ 1-yard touchdown run with 8:05 left in the third quarter, but the Packers engineered a 9-play, 83-yard scoring drive.

Rodgers hit Christian Watson for a 45-yard completion to get the drive moving. The Packers also converted on third down with a Rodgers quarterback sneak.

