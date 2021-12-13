Packers re-take lead over Bears to start second half with back-to-back Aaron Jones TDs

Just about everything went wrong for the Green Bay Packers during a wild first half, but Matt LaFleur’s team retook the lead to start the second half with a pair of quick touchdowns, both scored by running back Aaron Jones.

The Packers took the ball to open the third quarter and drove 75 yards in nine plays, and Jones capped off the drive with a 3-yard touchdown run. After Preston Smith strip-sacked Justin Fields on the ensuing possession, Aaron Rodgers found Jones for a 23-yard touchdown pass on the very next play.

The two scores turned a 27-21 lead for the Bears at halftime into a 35-27 advantage for the Packers mid-way through the third quarter.

Here’s Jones’ first touchdown run:

Here’s Smith’s strip-sack of Fields:

Here’s Rodgers’ touchdown pass to Jones:

Can the Packers keep the foot on the gas and blow past the Bears to finish off the second half? A chance to get 10-3 is awaiting for LaFleur’s team at Lambeau Field.