Packers lead Bucs 17-10 at halftime

Packers fans likely never saw this coming: All 296 pounds of defensive end Dean Lowry doing the Lambeau Leap, celebrating with the green-and-gold clad crowd after a 62-yard fumble return for a touchdown.

Defensive tackle Kenny Clark sacked Bucs quarterback Jameis Winston and forced the fumble that Lowry caught out of the air in the second quarter.

The Packers lead 17-10 at the half, having scored 17 consecutive points after the Bucs took an early 7-0 lead. Tampa Bay added a field goal before halftime.

The Bucs opened the scoring with a 28-yard touchdown pass from Winston to Cameron Brate. Winston, returning after missing the past three games with a shoulder injury, has completed 13 of 20 passes for 164 yards and the touchdown.

Although the Bucs have outgained the Packers 188 yards to 141, Kyler Fackrell blocked a Bryan Anger punt that five-play, 45-yard drive capped by a 1-yard touchdown run from Jamaal Williams. Williams had 66 yards on 11 carries in the first half. Then, the Packers got the defensive score.

Brett Hundley has four rushes for 27 yards and has completed 6 of 9 passes for 48 yards and an interception. Justin Evans had the pick for the Bucs.