Packers LB De’Vondre Campbell remains an All-Pro at Pro Football Focus

Green Bay Packers linebacker De’Vondre Campbell is entering the final stretch of the 2021 season as one of the top defensive players in football.

Campbell made the All-Pro team at Pro Football Focus through the first three quarters of this season, highlighting how consistently great he’s been in the middle of the Packers defense through the first 12 games.

With rookie Micah Parson playing mostly on the edge, Campbell owns the highest overall grade among off-ball linebackers at PFF entering Week 14. He’s been terrific in all areas of playing the position, a fact made clear by his grades against the run, in coverage, tackling and rushing the passer.

Overall, Campbell has 32 defensive stops, only four missed tackles and eight total pressures, while allowing a passer rating of 76.6 into his coverage. He’s also intercepted two passes and forced two fumbles.

According to the Packers, Campbell is one of only four players with at least 95 tackles and multiple interceptions and forced fumbles this season, and he’s eighth overall in solo tackles.

How consistently good has Campbell been in 2021? He made PFF’s first quarter All-Pro team and midseason All-Pro team.

His improvement as a player has been staggering, and a pleasant surprise for the Packers. Campbell’s overall grade right now – 81.2, the second-highest on the defense behind Rashan Gary – is 32.2 points higher than his finish last season as a 16-game starter for the Arizona Cardinals. His play has blossomed as the main linebacker for defensive coordinator Joe Barry.

Campbell’s next task is overcoming a positive COVID-19 test and returning to the team later this week. He was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list last Tuesday and is eligible to come off the list on Friday, just two days before the Packers take on the Chicago Bears on Sunday.

Receiver Davante Adams, who leads the NFL in yards per route run this season, also made the All-Pro team at PFF.

The Packers signed Campbell to a one-year, $2 million deal in May. He will be an unrestricted free agent this spring.

