Packers LB De’Vondre Campbell ranked No. 49 on NFL Top 100 Players of 2022

Green Bay Packers linebacker De’Vondre Campbell ranked No. 49 overall on the NFL Top 100 Players of 2022 list.

Voting was done by fellow NFL players.

Campbell, who signed with the Packers last June, was named a first-team All-Pro after a stunning first season in Green Bay. He tallied the third-most solo tackles in the NFL with 103 and seventh most overall with 146, delivered five turnover plays and graded out as the second-best off-ball linebacker at Pro Football Focus.

The Packers rewarded Campbell with a five-year, $50 million deal this offseason.

Big, fast and experienced, Campbell put everything together as a free-ranging linebacker for Joe Barry’s Packers defense in 2021. He missed just four tackles, produced 10 pressures, broke up five passes and had six tackles for losses.

The former Atlanta Falcon and Arizona Cardinal will be the driving force and the captain in the middle of one of the NFL’s most talented overall defenses in 2022.

