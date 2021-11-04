Packers LB De’Vondre Campbell named NFC Defensive Player of the Month for October

Green Bay Packers linebacker De’Vondre Campbell has been named the NFC’s Defensive Player of the Month for October.

Over the Packers’ five games in October, Campbell delivered 45 tackles, one sack, one interception, two forced fumbles and three tackles for losses. Green Bay won all five games and allowed only 16.8 points per game.

Among his biggest plays of the month: a fourth-down stop of JuJu Smith-Schuster in Week 4, an interception in overtime in Week 5, two forced fumbles in Week 7 and a sack in Week 8.

The Packers signed Campbell to a one-year, $2 million deal in May. A legitimate playmaker in Joe Barry’s defense, Campbell has been one of the best free-agent signings of the season in the NFL.

Campbell is the first Packers player since Clay Matthews in September of 2010 to win NFC Defensive Player of the Month. He’s also the first Packers player to win any Player of the Month award since Aaron Rodgers in December of 2020.

Related