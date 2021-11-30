Packers LB De’Vondre Campbell lands on COVID-19 reserve list to start bye week

The bye week is coming at a fortunate time for the Green Bay Packers.

Linebacker De’Vondre Campbell tested positive for COVID-19 and was placed on the COVID-19 reserve list on Tuesday, per the league’s transaction wire.

Campbell, a 12-game starter for the Packers in 2021, has been one of the most important players on Joe Barry’s defense. He currently leads the team with 99 total tackles and is second on the defense in overall grade at Pro Football Focus.

Regardless of whether Campbell is vaccinated or not, he should have a chance to return without missing a game. The Packers are off this week and don’t play again until Sunday, Dec. 12 against the Chicago Bears. Even if unvaccinated, Campbell’s 10-day quarantine period would end Friday of next week.

Campbell, 28, was signed to a one-year deal in May. He has played 98 percent of the Packers’ defensive snaps.

Campbell joins outside linebacker Jonathan Garvin on the COVID-19 reserve list. Overall, Campbell is the ninth player from the Packers to go on the COVID-19 reserve list this season.

