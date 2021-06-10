Packers give LB De’Vondre Campbell $1M signing bonus

Zach Kruse
·2 min read
Pencil in De’Vondre Campbell’s name on the Green Bay Packers’ initial 53-man roster.

According to Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, the Packers gave Campbell a signing bonus of a little over $1 million and structured the deal with four voidable years, likely cementing Campbell’s place on the roster in 2021.

Per Silverstein, the deal also includes $500,000 in playing-time incentives.

With the four voidable years included, the Packers were able to spread out his signing bonus over five years and lower his cap hit in 2021. Campbell will count around $1.2 million on the Packers’ cap this year, but the rest of his signing bonus (around $800,000) will hit the team’s cap in 2022 when the deal voids.

The Packers have used voidable years to restructure several veteran contracts this season. If the team cuts Campbell this year, his entire signing bonus will hit the cap in 2021.

Campbell, 27, should have a legitimate shot at being a starting inside linebacker for the Packers this season.

The former fourth-round pick draft pick of the Atlanta Falcons has started 70 games over his five NFL seasons. He spent all of last season with the Arizona Cardinals, starting all 16 games and producing over 90 tackles.

Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Campbell, with his length and athleticism, would bring a “different dynamic” to the team’s linebacker group.

Joe Barry’s defense returns Krys Barnes, Kamal Martin, Ty Summers and Oren Burks, and general manager Brian Gutekunst used a sixth-round pick on Isaiah McDuffie. But the group has no sure-fire starters and needed an influx of experience.

