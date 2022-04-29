New Packers LB Quay Walker will wear No. 7

The “G” on his helmet will look similar, and the number on his uniform will be identical. Linebacker Quay Walker, the Packers’ first of two first-round draft picks, will wear his college number with his new team.

The Packers gave Walker the No. 7 uniform.

Punter Corey Bojorquez wore the number in Green Bay last season. He wasn’t resigned and was eventually replaced by veteran Pat O’Donnell.

Kicker Dominik Eberle is also currently assigned No. 7, but it’s likely he’ll need a new number.

Walker wore No. 25 during his first two seasons at Georgia but switched to No. 7 in 2020. He wore the number each of his last two years in Athens.

Walker will become the second Packers linebacker to wear a single-digit number since the new rules were put into place last season. Jaylon Smith wore No. 9 while in Green Bay for a few weeks in 2021.