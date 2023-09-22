Packers LB Quay Walker ‘off to a very good start’ in 2023

It’s only been two games, but the Green Bay Packers are seeing noticeable growth from inside linebacker Quay Walker in Year 2.

“I’d say he’s off to a very good start to start the season,” Matt LaFleur said Thursday afternoon. “He’s flying around and I just think he can recognize things. He’s been in the league for a year…his ability to see things and react in a timely fashion and know the intricate details of all the calls helps you play faster and make more plays.”

Walker’s increased reaction speed and understanding of the game have made him one of the team’s top playmakers on defense through the first two weeks. In the season-opening win against the Chicago Bears, Walker delivered the second-half dagger by picking off Justin Fields and running it back for a 37-yard touchdown. It was Walker’s first career interception, but it ended in a concussion after he took a hard hit while crossing the goal line. Walker passed through protocol to play in the team’s Week 2 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.

The trip to Atlanta was rough for basically every member of the Packers’ defense except Walker. The Falcons ripped off an impressive 211 rushing yards in a come-from-behind win, but Walker offered the most resistance, finishing with a career-high 17 tackles.

Despite the disappointing result, Walker’s performance was exactly what Green Bay had in mind when they made him a first-round pick last year.

LaFleur isn’t the only one who thinks highly of Walker’s play this season. He is not only the team’s highest-rated player on defense but also the fourth-rated linebacker in the league, according to Pro Football Focus.

Many are noticing a second-year jump from Walker, whose rookie season was clouded by inconsistency and two ejections that required some maturing over the offseason. He returned with a clean slate, ready to put his bad habits behind him.

So far, that has been the case, but it’s a long season. Walker still has 15 more opportunities to prove he is a changed player with the potential to be one of the best off-ball linebackers in the NFL. Packers defensive coordinator Joe Barry says young players struggle with consistency, but Walker has the right approach.

“We’re always fighting for consistency,” said Barry. “I do think the truest measure of a performance is just being consistent. That’s probably the biggest challenge for especially young players early on in their careers, just finding that consistency week in and week out, year in and year out. Quay, the best way to answer why he’s doing what he’s doing is the guy works. He shows up and he works and he prepares. He loves football and it shows in his play. It’s early, but I love where he’s at right now.”

